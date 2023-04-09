House Joint Resolution 11 has been passed by both chambers and it is waiting for the governor's approval. This resolution is intended to push back on federal regulation regarding environmental, social and governmental policies. Proponents claim that federal regulation limits the prosperity of our state’s economy since it relies heavily on natural resource exploitation.

However, Montana also gets revenue for tourism for its clean, pristine, and beautiful environment. We are at a crucial point in which measures towards conservation need to be taken. Changing our social system to a more environmentally friendly one will create change that can be intimidating, but it is also necessary. It is important to acknowledge that the transition to renewable energy and other conservation practices will also create new jobs. Moreover, federal policies are in place to help us progress as a nation towards a more sustainable future.