Letter to the editor: Media needs to cover important abortion topics

I'm writing today about the recent breach of the Supreme Court when an insider leaked a draft decision and threatened the integrity of our judicial process. My question, is this breach being adequately covered in the news?

The focus covered by much of the media seems to be a demand to uphold the Roe v. Wade decision, together with unrelated offshoots of what the draft decision, if it becomes final, could mean rather than focusing on the breach.

What would happen if the draft decision to overturn Roe v. Wade stands? Lives will be saved. The lives of the unborn and their rights are at stake and that needs to be covered too.

Most women experiencing an unexpected pregnancy who understand their options, available resources and see an ultrasound of their baby make the decision to carry their baby to term. This may be something they keep to themselves privately and the process is certainly confidential.

People making the decision to have an abortion without the benefit of informed health care and an ultrasound, can experience unexpected depression afterward and a sense of grief and loss. This can also be true for the fathers. This too may be kept private. Post abortion support, like Rachel’s Vineyard and other groups are available for healing.

Please cover these important topics in the news. Thank you.

Isabel Lundin, RN-BC

Billings

