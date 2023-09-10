On behalf of all U.S. citizens who are seniors, we understand that the Affordable Care Act was intended to address organized health inequalities for some Americans who were lacking health insurance for whatever reason.

While it was very benevolent of our leadership, we feel that it is a case for gross discrimination against individual seniors who are recipients of Medicare in this country.

Medicaid beneficiaries receive much higher quality health care from our medical providers than do Medicare recipients. We believe that this inequality is unjust and badly needs to be addressed by the legislators of this country.

Elaine A. Owen

Billings