Letter to the editor: Medicare increase eats up COLA

I'm writing in reference to the unprecedented increase of the Medicare Part B monthly premium for 2022 — over 14%. When seniors are finally getting a 5.9% Social Security COLA to mitigate inflation, Medicare decides to grab a big chunk of it, ostensibly to pay for an Alzheimer's drug that isn't even on the market yet, and from what I've read, unproven.

For my wife, her 5.9% COLA increase is now 4%, mine less than 5%.

Kudos to Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, who went to the White House in early December to protest this outlandish Medicare increase. At least he saw it for what it is, a money grab, nothing more.

I have written to both Sens. Daines and Tester regarding this issue, suggesting they get a bipartisan majority together to reverse this Medicare travesty.

Seniors: write or call your senators and demand that they put your welfare ahead of that of Medicare bureaucrats who are trying to line their pockets at our expense.

Larry Cunningham

Billings

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0