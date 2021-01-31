Letter to the editor: Melania Trump is an idol

Tim Matheson’s recent joke comparing first ladies may be funny on the surface. To imply that Melania Trump doesn’t speak English cuts deep for those of us who struggled to learn English as legal immigrants.

Learning English is really hard: It took me three years. I failed typing because I didn’t understand the teacher. Going to the post office, store, and making friends was excruciating.

I was lucky to have immigrated as a teenager. The earlier one learns a language, the easier it’s to lose one’s accent. I lost 90% of my accent, because at 16 I went to a high school that offered English as a second language.

The immigrants who get here later in life rarely lose their accent. My father’s accent is stronger than Melania’s, because when he got here he immediately went to work. I wonder what Matheson would say about him. My mother’s is a little bit better, she went to night school.

My legal immigrant friends from Bulgaria and Russia struggle to get rid of their accent. They are not just learning a new language, they’re also learning a new alphabet. In addition, they already speak multiple languages.