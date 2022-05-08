Letter to the editor: Men need to take responsibility

If a woman is forced to give birth then she has the right to sue the state and the man involved for monetary support for herself and the child until the child is 26-years-old. If the man is unwilling or unable to provide support for the child he created then his reproductive rights should be taken over by the government and he should be sterilized so he cannot create more children. The woman didn’t get pregnant by herself. Once men are forced to take responsibility in the issue of abortion, decisions on abortion will change.