Letter to the editor: Mental health care system is broken

When people who have psychiatric disabilities and follow the suggestions of their providers by being med-compliant, abstinent from illicit drugs, alcohol and tobacco products and are serious about their treatment and psychotherapy and they are working on vocational goals, they have the right to be getting ahead and being successful.

Their disability benefits and healthcare coverage should never be jeopardized for this reason. The caps on the wages and savings that determine our eligibility for SSI/SSDI benefits, Medicare and Medicaid and other assistance that is essential for people, who have mental illness, haven't changed in over 30 + years and these caps need to be caught up to date, with the cost of living increases with our benefits, the raises that have been made on the minimum wage and inflation.

When this isn't going to happen, the purpose of having a "living wage," is defeated. We people with disabilities can only work and function within the parameters of our disabilities, the system and the bureaucracy. This is a "broken system," and there needs to be more incentives for people who have psychiatric disabilities to pursue vocational and educational goals. We should be able to pursue our dreams and aspirations.

David Cockrell

Missoula