Letter to the editor: Mental health evaluation good for candidates

I agree. In regards to the guest opinion, Sunday, July 24, by James C. Nelson and his quote, "I suggest that it's high time that the voters start demanding mental health evaluations before candidates are permitted to run for or hold public office." I could not agree more. If that were the case, especially with our current administration running the country, we would not be in the shape our great nation is currently in. Thank you Mr. Nelson, your words are what we should live by.