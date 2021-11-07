Letter to the editor: Metra privatization plan lacks transparency

After witnessing the spectacle at the county commissioner discussion meeting on Nov. 1, one wonders what happened to Commissioner Pitman’s pledge for transparency in government. It is clear he and Commissioner Jones met behind closed doors to hatch a plan to privatize Metra operations. The discussion item was “Alternatives for MetraPark Future Management.” Initially and repeatedly, the discussion point was about putting out an RFP, request for proposal. This is not the step you take to investigate different options. An RFP is done by developing a specific proposal used to solicit bids from competing vendors.

Metra employees will tell you months ago, Pitman began alternately joking and threatening Metra staff with replacement by privatizing. This did not just come up as a new idea. A few things are clear. Commissioner Pitman is one of two board members who chose to discard transparency to push a personal agenda.