Letter to the editor: Metra should stick with Exchange Club

What is MetraPark thinking? After 41 years of a good thing, MetraPark decides it needs to get a bit greedy and take away from the programs the Breakfast Exchange Club donates almost a half a million dollars to annually.

You know, none of the management at MetraPark were laid off during COVID-19, even though they couldn't do anything during that time. Our tax dollars continued to pay their salaries and insurance.

Groups like the Breakfast Exchange Club are helping those who were not so lucky. In this day, we need more organizations like the BEC. It is groups like them that kept programs going. We need to go back to helping one another, not rely on greediness to get us through. I know that things change with the times, but it seems to me that this collaboration is working well and should continue.