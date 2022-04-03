Letter to the editor: Metra staff made outing special

Thank you to the amazing staff, ushers, and guests at the MetraPark to view Jeff Dunham. My mom and I traveled from Butte to see the show. She has difficulty maneuvering and we worried about attending. Her agility has decreased since we purchased the tickets which added extra trepidation.

We were treated like royalty. The staff helped us get into shorter lines. Our usher assisted mom to and from her seat (Row B and so many stairs) with the assistance of other Dunham fans both before and after the show. We had no idea so many guardian angels would be attending the show. It was amazing to me that people we have never seen before offered to and helped a senior citizen up and down stairs and in and out of seats. It was spectacular.