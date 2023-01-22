Letter to the editor: MHLA is good for our rivers and economy

Of all the things Montanans love about our wonderful state, our clean, free-flowing rivers are near the top of the list. That’s why Sen. Jon Tester’s deeply vetted bill, the Montana Headwaters Legacy Act (MHLA), is supported by eight of ten Montanans of all political stripes.

The MHLA would designate 20 new Wild and Scenic Rivers in the upper Missouri and Yellowstone river systems, including the public lands reaches of the Gallatin, Madison, Smith, and Yellowstone rivers. It would double the number of protected river miles in Montana, helping to catch us up with our neighbors in Idaho and Wyoming.

Based on Matt West’s recent letter to the editor there are still some misconceptions about what this bill would do. As the former director of the BLM in Montana, I can tell you that Wild and Scenic designation affects only federally permitted projects within a half-mile wide corridor along each designated river. It does not impact private property rights, nor does it undermine the authority of our state natural resource agencies to protect water quality or manage fish and wildlife.

As an owner of the tourism lodge along one of the proposed rivers, the bottom line is the MHLA is good for our rivers, good for our outdoor recreation economy, and it’s a gift that will keep on giving to our children, our grandchildren, and generations to come.

Mike Penfold

Billings