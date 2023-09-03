Voters in Carbon County’s Red Lodge-Roberts Ambulance District have an opportunity right now to put the District on firmer financial footing, at very little additional cost for most homes and reduced cost for some.

The way to accomplish that is by voting “yes, repeal the $69 fee and impose a 22 mill levy.” The annual flat fee of $69 was established in 2010. Owing to inflation, that $69 in 2010 has shrunk in value to $49.57 today (U.S. CPI-U). What’s more, the flat fee is regressive: The smallest house pays $69, and so do the largest businesses and most valuable homes. Adopting the mill levy means everyone pays a “fair share” — based on the value of each property.

Do you know of someone’s experience with our Ambulance District? Perhaps even a life-saving experience? I’ve lived here 25 years, and I personally know of two lives likely saved. One of these was “dead” — no heartbeat — but lived thanks to emergency response.

So please make a point of voting and returning your ballot — which must be received by the county no later than Monday, Sept. 11. You can best ensure your vote counts by dropping off your ballot at the County Administration Building, 17 West 11th Street in Red Lodge.

Dave Stauffer

Red Lodge