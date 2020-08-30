Letter to the editor: Mill levy will help balance budget

Improving public safety is critical for our community. Billings has too much crime and fire department response times are too slow. The safety mill levy passed in 2004 is a fixed amount of $8.2 million. The proposed mill levy will replace the fixed amount with a levy based on 60 mills which would generate $12.2 million in 2020. This $4 million increase only offsets the shortfall in the city’s budget of $4.7 million. It does not add public safety personnel, equipment or facilities. But it does enable the city to balance its budget without using its savings (reserve funds).