Letter to the editor: Mill levy will help balance budget

Improving public safety is critical for our community. Billings has too much crime and fire department response times are too slow. The safety mill levy passed in 2004 is a fixed amount of $8.2 million. The proposed mill levy will replace the fixed amount with a levy based on 60 mills which would generate $12.2 million in 2020. This $4 million increase only offsets the shortfall in the city’s budget of $4.7 million. It does not add public safety personnel, equipment or facilities. But it does enable the city to balance its budget without using its savings (reserve funds).
If the fixed mill levy is repealed and replaced with the 60-mill levy, the city will collect an additional $4 million every year. The city added 20 police, fire and 911 dispatch employee from 2016-2020. Passage of the mill levy is essential to keep these departments fully staffed and not further erode public safety. The increased cost is $4.75 per month on a median valued home of $211,000. While any increase in household costs may be difficult in these trying times, I appreciate your support for this vital need.
Jan Kirk
Billings
