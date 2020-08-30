Letter to the editor: Mill levy will restore funding

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If you think you will never need a first responder, think again. I thought that too.

There was the time my 4-year-old daughter and her friend disappeared from our yard. After alerting all the neighbors, I called 911 in a panic fearing the worst. When a helpful police officer arrived, he calmly and professionally analyzed the situation and helped us search the neighborhood. Thanks to the officer we found the children happily playing in another neighbor’s yard a half-mile away.

And then there was the time another driver pulled out in front of me on 24th Street. The T-bone crash left the vehicles and their drivers pretty messed up. Fortunately, the fire truck arrived in no time and extricated the other driver as gasoline and other fluids started spilling from our cars.

Most recently, my brother-in-law with dementia became horribly lost in the mountains. The sheriff’s department, search and rescue team, and many volunteers mobilized quickly and eventually found him. The EMTs and sheriff’s deputies made sure his medical needs were addressed.