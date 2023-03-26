The proposed Black Butte underground copper mine in White Sulphur Springs is one of the best engineered mining projects in the world. Most of the tailings (waste material) from the mine will be mixed with cement and placed back in the underground workings as they are mined out. The remaining tailings will also be enclosed in cement and secured in a state-of-the-art surface facility that is impermeable and is designed to withstand a once in 10,000-year earthquake, a once in 10,000-year rain event and a simultaneous immediate melting of a once in 100-year snowfall. These are the extraordinary types of safety precautions that are designed into the project. The mine deposit does not produce acid and the acidity of Sheep Creek as it flows past the ore deposit actually decreases due to the natural buffering capacity of the enclosing limey rocks. The operation hires locally for everyone from vice presidents to laborers and they continue run tours that are open to the public at the start of each month since the inception of the project.