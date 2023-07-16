The Oxford English Dictionary defines “liberty” as “the state of being free within society from oppressive restrictions imposed by authority on one's way of life, behavior, or political views.” There is a sad irony when a group that calls itself “Moms for Liberty” seeks to impose special government restrictions on reading materials and events that make them uncomfortable. The Billings Public Library is a department within the city of Billings, and Moms for Liberty are asking the library — a government entity — to label and segregate speech they find troubling.

In this case, the "liberty moms” want books and events that explore LGBTQ issues to receive government-issued warning labels, in essence, claiming an extremist position that people under age 20 can’t understand gender or sexuality. Moms for Liberty representative Jessie Browning noted a desire for parents to vet materials before their children read them.

Brown currently has every right and opportunity to preview materials and filter them as she sees fit. Apparently, these individuals want to outsource their personal parental responsibilities to the government, asking it to flag speech in the public sphere that conflicts with their individual values.

Imagine if one were to substitute calls for segregating “LGBTQ” materials with “race” or “religious” materials. Seen through that lens, “Moms for Bigotry” seems a more accurate description of these misguided efforts to force the government to protect them from personal discomfort.

Dustin Ogdin

Billings