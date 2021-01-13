Letter to the editor: Mob intoxicated by malignant speeches

The “People’s House,” our sacred Capitol, was sacked not by a foreign enemy, but by domestic enemies wearing MAGA hats and pseudo-military attire. They were shouting “Stop the Steal,” a conspiracy based on false and discredited information that the election was stolen by fraud. Trump and his minions earlier echoed this untruth at a rally in front of the Capitol. They encouraged their followers to march to overturn the election by intimidating Congress.

The mob was intoxicated by the malignant speeches, and legitimized by more than 100 Republican congressmen and 13 Republican senators supporting the “big lie.” As the rabble marched, they were emboldened by their numbers and the weak police presence. As a result, there was “American carnage,” with people killed, property destroyed, and legislators hiding and waiting to be rescued. The mob temporarily won until order was restored. Congress eventually did its duty to certify the election results.