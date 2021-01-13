Letter to the editor: Mob intoxicated by malignant speeches

The “People’s House,” our sacred Capitol, was sacked not by a foreign enemy, but by domestic enemies wearing MAGA hats and pseudo-military attire. They were shouting “Stop the Steal,” a conspiracy based on false and discredited information that the election was stolen by fraud. Trump and his minions earlier echoed this untruth at a rally in front of the Capitol. They encouraged their followers to march to overturn the election by intimidating Congress.
The mob was intoxicated by the malignant speeches, and legitimized by more than 100 Republican congressmen and 13 Republican senators supporting the “big lie.” As the rabble marched, they were emboldened by their numbers and the weak police presence. As a result, there was “American carnage,” with people killed, property destroyed, and legislators hiding and waiting to be rescued. The mob temporarily won until order was restored. Congress eventually did its duty to certify the election results.
Where was Montana’s legislators in this chaos? Two of them supported Trump’s lies about election fraud and signed on to challenge the results. They had taken their oaths to “support and defend the Constitution, against all enemies, foreign and domestic, and to faithfully discharge their duties.” Sadly, they failed to defend the Constitution – instead they supported the rapacious mob before it was unleashed. They supported domestic terrorists, not law-abiding Americans. They unabashedly supported President Trump’s rants over the rule of law. They served their vaulting ambition and insatiable self-interest over country. They willingly gave credence to lies over indisputable facts. They failed to resolutely discharge their duties and honor their oath. As a consequence of their gross dereliction, the voters of Montana should ask for their recall. Montana deserves better.
Robert Pumphrey
Billings