Letter to the editor: Modern politics destroys 'We the people'

"We the people." In present-day politics, I see very few examples of what that phrase actually means. Even worse, in anything associated with government or voting, that phrase is nowhere to be found.

We the People was to include, with equal importance, every American. Being a Republican or a Democrat in present-day politics does not allow such equality. Being a Republican or a Democrat has given the elected countless reasons to divide my country. It has given voters reasons to follow and agree with those most divisive among us (senators and representatives). It gives us a reason to point at fellow Americans, with the same rights to opinion, and say, “You're wrong and I’m right.”

The worst of it, it gives people the inability to think for themselves and agree with those furthest from center just because they say so. Right is what a party, your party, says it is. Civility, common sense, intelligence, thought of others and unity are disappearing in America’s politics. Is it the fault of one party? “No.” Ask a Republican or a Democrat who’s at fault and I can tell you what the response will be most of the time.