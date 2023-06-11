Yellowstone County Sen. Brad Molnar’s statement in his June 7 guest opinion that “Montana is now more addicted to drug money than the cartels ever were” is deeply disturbing if not downright twisted. I’d suggest Sen. Molnar go down to Mexico and do some face time with their cartels and, if he makes it back, reconsider his statement. Molnar seems to have some moral opposition to using voter approved marijuana tax money for anything.

Does Sen. Molnar oppose the use of state tax money derived from other popular drugs like alcohol and tobacco? Smokeless tobacco is taxed at 85 cents/ounce and cigarettes at $1.20/pack. Montana received an estimated $104.4 million in revenue from tobacco settlement payments and taxes in fiscal year 2021. Alcohol is taxed at 8-13.5% depending on the proof. Montana general fund revenue from liquor excise and license taxes is projected to hit $32.6 million in the fiscal year 2025, up a hair from $30.1 million projected in 2023. Are some drug taxes OK but not others?

Sen. Molnar appears to be living in some altered reality. Montana isn’t a drug cartel and I can’t think that Molnar statement represents the sensible folks of Yellowstone County. We don’t need the likes of Sen. Molnar running Montana into the ground. We need to vote these nuts out of office next election and focus on the issues like affordable housing, climate change, economic equality, energy costs and protecting our clean and healthful environment.

Andy Kulla

Missoula