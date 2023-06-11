Marie Antoinette is remembered with aghast as saying "Let them eat cake" when she was admonished for frivolous spending as the poor in France couldn't afford bread.

Now we have in Montana, my governor and my legislature, saying "Let the courts figure it out" at a cost of $2.6 million. That money could have been used to provide nourishment for food insecure Montanans, increase salaries for our teachers, build some affordable housing. As a leader, Governor Gianforte could have said, "Hey, folks, before you take your seats in Montana's Legislature, read our Constitution and see if the laws you are wanting to enact will pass muster."

I can remember how proud we were in 1972 when we selected a group of our fellow Montanans to draw a new constitution that would include two things that we Montanans really treasure...a healthy environment and the right to privacy. We can only hope that this beloved document will be that filter that screens ideas..."Nope, that won't work. We want clean air;" "Nope that won't work, that would take away someone's privacy." C'mon, Montanans, $2.6 million dollar being spent frivolously. We can elect legislators that are better stewards of our tax dollars.

Joan McCracken

Billings