Montana legislators would have you believe they support green initiatives like alternative energy. The same is true for NW Energy which supplies 70% of Montana’s electrical power. Like most politicians, they give the appearance they support clean energy, but in truth they are opposed to it and they have done nothing to promote it.
The Montana Dept. of Revenue offers a
• Montana Energy Conservation and Installation Tax Credit
• Alternative Energy System Credit
• Property Tax exemption for renewable energy facilities under one megawatt
However, when you apply, you are told they have no ability to implement these programs. This was confirmed by Paula Gilbert at the Dept. of Revenue.
Why does Gov. Gianforte allow his legislators to lie to the Montana public and let NW Energy push him around?
Al Van Houdt
Billings