Advice to the aged and mentally ill in Montana. Don’t be. Don’t be old or mentally ill. The state of Montana with a $2.5 billion surplus cannot possibly take care of two of its most vulnerable populations.
The message our legislature is sending is that if you fall into one of these categories, you don’t deserve consideration. God forbid any of the Republican super majority ever has to face becoming old or having a mentally ill family member who has to be placed in a facility and find that there is nowhere for them to go. Be especially careful not to be admitted to a state run facility, which cannot meet federal standards and therefore ends up having to shuffle patients to another facility that, oops, does not meet standards either. In case you are wondering that last sentence refers to the state mental hospital in Warm Springs and the state run nursing home in Lewiston.
Maybe the one time property tax relief bill will support their (and your) loved one in a private facility. Dream on! I guess the real message the legislature and Governor Gianforte is sending is that they are helpless to address important issues that face all Montanans. Granted not all Montanans have a mental illness, but I defy anyone to stop the aging process. Good luck if you can’t stop getting older and if you or a family member becomes mentally ill. Maybe you can buy a lottery ticket and add to Montana’s surplus.
Kathleen Waller
Sidney