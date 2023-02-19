Keeping an eye on the Montana Legislature is a good thing for any citizen of the state to do. If you’ve been watching lately, you’d know that the Senate has floated, among other things, a bill to transform nonpartisan races — particularly judicial and school board positions — into party-propelled contests. What would this mean?

Chiefly that a whole bunch of money would come into local races. These contests have, in the past, represented democratic (small “d”) engagement at its best. Unwilling to trust the voters, some Republican legislators prefer that the parties overtly back individuals running for these important posts. Consequently, money and national-level interest groups would put up candidates who might thereby be unabashedly beholden to donors rather than voters.

Isn’t it best for judges and school boards to remain independent of outside influence?

While SB 200 has been tabled in committee, please watch for similar bills and be prepared to let your representatives and senators know that Montana courts and schools are not for sale or for partisan bickering.

Cara Chamberlain

Billings