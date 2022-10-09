Letter to the editor: Montana deserves better than James Brown

Supreme Court candidate James Brown makes no secret he is a Republican, so if that is all you care about he's your man. Never mind that Montana law provides that this is a non-partisan race, which means no party affiliation. Never mind that the Montana Code of Judicial Ethics prohibits a candidate for judicial office from touting party endorsements.

Mr. Brown's numerous color-glossy campaign mailings are shamelessly paid for by the "Montana Republican State Central Committee, Derek Skees, Treasurer" — the same Derek Skees who as a state legislator, swore to "support, protect, and defend" the Montana Constitution, yet has publicly called for it to be thrown out as a "socialist rag."

Failing in that, Mr. Skees and his ilk want a Supreme Court justice who will gut the protections afforded by the Constitution, and Mr. Brown is their man. Never mind ethics, and never mind the law. Mr. Brown is willing to make a non-partisan race partisan, and pander to politics rather than law.

It is noteworthy that Mr. Brown, in the 15 years since he graduated from law school, has never argued a case before the Montana Supreme Court. Evidently the Republican State Central Committee could not find a better qualified candidate to do their bidding.

Surely informed voters, regardless of party, would prefer that a Supreme Court candidate be well-qualified for the position he seeks, and adhere to the law and to the ethics governing that position. Montana deserves nothing less.

Kent Koolen

Billings