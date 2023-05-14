House Bill 234 allows librarians and teachers to be charged with the crime of "Obscenity” upon a complaint from a disgruntled parent. This law must not stand. It will empty Montana schools of good teachers and librarians.

In Rhode Island, a group of home-schoolers asked a school board if their children could come to the school library and check out books. The board allowed them the use of the libraries.

At first all went smoothly. But then home-schoolers started dropping off their children and leaving to run errands, thus making librarians into babysitters. The librarians notified the school principal, and he allowed library privileges only when the children were accompanied by parents.

Almost immediately the parents sued the school district claiming the children were exposed to obscene and ungodly material. They claimed their children were interacting with older students and these students were undermining the parent’s beliefs and values.

The parents did drop their lawsuit but the school’s budget had to cover lawyer’s costs during the negotiations. Then the librarian retired early over the stress caused by the incident.

Montana does not need HB 234. A referendum can eliminate this bill.

Carole Mackin

Helena