Was it “censure” or a “rebuke?" Does it matter? I would say it was more of an “excommunication.” The Montana GOP approved a resolution making two things clear. First, former Republican Governor and RNC Chair Marc Racicot is no longer allowed to be that — Republican. Second, anyone who reaches out, across the vicious divide, for the good of the whole, is not welcome.

The Montana GOP is preoccupied with policing. They sponsor bills policing gender, names and medical care. They also intensely police themselves. Their test, like a high school PE grade, is pass or fail. Either you are fully with us, or we are against you. Heaven forbid they be caught being “inclusive” like those snowflakes on the left. Yet, in a fit of performative outrage, the GOP has become the thing they don’t want to be most: identity-obsessed, cancel-culture warriors.

My concern is for Republicans who think like Racicot. Racicot is not a "good Democrat." That would be laughable. But his condemnation by his own party is a warning. Stay quiet and thereby become irrelevant in a party run by the most righteous of the right. Alternatively, make your dissent known, join forces with those who are like-minded and offer a true middle way.

Disagreeing with aspects of the approved Republican world view does not make you a Democrat. The healthy middle is being cut out. It is time that sensible people speak up, endure the judgement, and support those willing to reason together for the best possible future.

Tommy Flanagan

Absarokee