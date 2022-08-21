Letter to the editor: Montana has never been so inadequately represented in Congress

According to “The Hill” on July 18, 2022, the U.S. House approved a resolution that expressed support for Finland and Sweden joining NATO. The measure, which had bipartisan sponsorship, expressed support for Finland and Sweden’s “historic decision,” and called on member states to formally support them joining the alliance. The resolution cleared the House 394-18, with only Republicans voting against. Two Democrats and 17 Republicans did not vote.

The group of GOP lawmakers who voted “no” included Biggs (Ariz.), Bishop (N.C.), Boebert (Colo.), Cawthorn (N.C.), Cline (Va.), Cloud (Texas), Davidson (Ohio), Gaetz (Fla.), Good (Va.), Greene (Ga.), Griffith (Va.), Massie (Ky.), McClintock (Calif.), Miller (Ill.), Norman (S.C.), Matt Rosendale (Mont.), Roy (Texas) and Van Drew (N.J.).

I cannot believe any decent person, no matter the party affiliation, would want Montana’s representative affiliated with this group of radical cultists known as “The Crazies,” particularly on this topic. My question is “How could Montana or the U.S. possibly benefit from his negative vote?” The obvious conclusion is, only Putin could benefit from Rosendale’s vote.

Thankfully we have a great choice this fall and can vote this…inept dweeb out of office. I am very sad that my address prevents me from voting for Gary Buchanan or Penny Ronning, but I hope all honorable Republican, RINO, Democrat, Libertarian, and Independent voters will send the embarrassment that is Rosendale back to obscurity where he belongs. In my lifetime (I’m 92), Montana has never been so inadequately and unpatriotically represented in Congress.

Yvonne Snider,

Belgrade