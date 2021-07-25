 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Montana is a red state, not purple

I'm addressing this letter to any individuals who have recently moved to Montana or are planning to move to Montana from a "blue" state such as California, Washington or Oregon. I will say this as respectfully as I can: leave your liberal ideologies at the border. Please remember, you were the ones who voted all those radical, left-wing politicians into office and now, you are part of the mass exodus fleeing their dysfunctional administrations and policies.

If you want to live in Montana, please assimilate with the rich heritage and culture of this "red" state. Montanans value our freedoms and civil liberties. We hold the Constitution and Bill of Rights in high regard. We love our country, respect law and order and are unapologetically patriotic. I implore you to embrace these values if you desire to live here and do not turn Montana into a "purple" state.

Cam Browne

Billings

