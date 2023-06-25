Government inefficiency knows no bounds. A classic example is the fact that it takes a literal act of Congress to add flights from the Western United States into Reagan National Airport in D.C. This arbitrary restriction on the free market has resulted in underutilization of that airport, and fewer options and higher fares for those of us in the West.

It all goes back to good ole boy deals made back when Reagan National Airport was first constructed decades ago. By loosening the federal binds on Reagan National, Montanans would benefit from better and more affordable access to the D.C. area and our government. It works the other way too, giving folks easier access to Montana from the D.C. area.

I urge Senator Tester and Daines to support the DCA Act to add more flights into Reagan National from the Western United States. Let’s take one small step to eliminate government inefficiency for the benefit of Montanans.

Rep. Steven Galloway, House District 24

Great Falls