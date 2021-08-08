Letter to the editor: Montana native disappointed during visit home

I’m a native Montanan, recently returned for vacation. I was appalled to see basically no one wearing masks indoors. This began at the airport, despite a federal mandate, and continued everywhere, despite a crummy 45% vaccination rate. Unsurprisingly, there was a COVID-19 surge during our visit from 250 to 1,000 cases per week. With no meaningful response from the state’s so-called leaders, we left early.

This saddened me, but not as much as no longer being a proud Montanan. The Montanans I remember, sure, don’t want outsiders butting in, but are pragmatic and willing to help their neighbors out. That spirit is sorely missing, but sorely needed in these times.

Go ahead: “Who cares, you don’t live here anymore.” Fine, but my tourist dollars are a significant part of your economy, and I and plenty like me won’t be back any time soon.

Next: “Nobody tells me what to do." OK, but for the same reason you can’t target-shoot your AR-15 in city parks, you can’t expose others to a fatal infection that’s prevented by putting a piece of cloth on your face when you’re at the store and by getting a shot. Vulnerable folks who can’t get vaccinated are at the mercy of your sociopathic, self-centered behavior.