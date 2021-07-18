Letter to the editor: Montana needs bison restoration

Montana has prevented restoration of public-trust, wild bison on the Charles M. Russell National Wildlife Refuge for over 80 years. This year, the Legislature and Gov. Gianforte rejected any bison restoration for the foreseeable future. Gianforte's decisions ignore public opinion and may be illegal under the Montana Environmental Policy Act.

Decades of state obstinacy justify use of federal supremacy over federal lands and resources, to fulfill the statutory mission of the National Refuge System. Under the Refuge System Improvement Act, the federal Fish & Wildlife Service must seek "timely and effective" collaboration of the state, "to the extent practicable", to restore "biological diversity and integrity" of Refuge, to "benefit the general American public".

Clearly, such collaboration has not been timely or effective. In such cases, courts have sided with federal supremacy. It is time for federal restoration of bison on the CMR, managed by FWS biologists as mandated in the Refuge Improvement Act — with or without the state's blessing.

James Bailey

Belgrade

