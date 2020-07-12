Letter to the editor: Montana needs Fleming

Letter to the editor: Montana needs Fleming

{{featured_button_text}}

If you’re looking for a leader whose determination, experience and commitment are upheld on your behalf, then consider voting for Frank Fleming, House District 51. His dedication to his Montana neighbors is on the record with his votes cast in the 2019 Session.

Representative Fleming believes Montana families deserve real answers to assure environmentally sound natural resource development, to protect our property rights, to support family, and to limit government.

I was proud to sit next to Frank last session in the Montana House. He votes his platform.

Please vote again for Frank Fleming. Montana needs him in the House.

Rep. Becky Beard

majority whip, House District 80

Elliston

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News