Letter to the editor: Montana needs Fleming

If you’re looking for a leader whose determination, experience and commitment are upheld on your behalf, then consider voting for Frank Fleming, House District 51. His dedication to his Montana neighbors is on the record with his votes cast in the 2019 Session.
Representative Fleming believes Montana families deserve real answers to assure environmentally sound natural resource development, to protect our property rights, to support family, and to limit government.
I was proud to sit next to Frank last session in the Montana House. He votes his platform.
Please vote again for Frank Fleming. Montana needs him in the House.
Rep. Becky Beard
majority whip, House District 80
Elliston
