Letter to the editor: Montana needs Keystone Pipeline

Sen. Jon Tester, in the recent "Rural Montana" magazine, you express your support for the Keystone Pipeline and the terrible impact on Montana of President Biden's Political decision to use his ill thought executive order to stop the same. You now hold a key vote in the U.S. Senate. Why not use that vote to get the Keystone Pipeline up and going? This will create Montana jobs and tax bases in areas of the Montana that desperately need it. A tremendous amount of money has been spent by local power co-operatives to support the same and they can't afford to not have it built.
It is time you inform President Biden you will not continue to "rubber stamp" his demands and represent Montana by telling him if there is no keystone pipeline there will no vote from you for infrastructure funding.
Dan Anderson
Billings