As a native Montanan, born in Miles City and living in Billings, I believe Montana needs Ranked Choice Voting.

As a lifelong Republican, I am dismayed by the way the Republican Party has betrayed its founding principles and moved to the extreme right.

The party no longer supports freedom and individual choice. When you base laws on the Bible, you betray the constitutional principle of freedom of religion. When you deny women the right to make medical decisions for themselves, you betray the conservative principles of personal liberty and minimal government intrusion that I grew up believing were bulwarks of the Republican Party.

When you legislate people's right to choose their sexuality and pursue the best life they can, you betray our nation's pledge that all citizens enjoy life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

I believe that the majority of Montana citizens are more moderate than any of the options provided by our current voting system. Voting has become an agonizing decision between "alt-right" Republican loonies and loosey-goosy Democratic loonies. Ranked Choice Voting (RCV) provides a chance for moderate and independent voices to be heard.

Carlene Nightingale

Billings