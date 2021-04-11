Letter to the editor: Montana needs suicide awareness funding

It was with great sadness when I heard on the local news that our Legislature decided not to increase funding for suicide awareness in the youth of our great state. When I heard on the national news of the death of a 10-year-old girl due to suicide, I cried. I am an 82 year old grandmother of five, mother of three, friend of hundreds of former students. I would like to enact a law requiring our leaders of this state to attend funerals, wakes, and final services of every child who takes their own life. These are my children, my grandchildren, my friends, the future leaders of not only our state, but the leaders of this world.

I would give everything I have in my bank account to assist one young person to know how great they are, how beautiful their ideas are, and yes, it is OK to have lots of negative thoughts. Just know, young sweet person, there is someone who will listen to you. Someone who will never tell you your ideas are crazy. Your thoughts are yours and it is OK to have them. Just remember there will be someone, somewhere who will listen. Her name is Sharon Wood. I am on call 24/7 and I really, really like you, some would say, I love you.