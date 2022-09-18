Letter to the editor: Montana not over taxed, but under-invested

Republican legislative candidates are thumping their drums promising a tax rebate with the alleged surplus in the state fund balance. Montana is not over taxed — it is under invested. The '21 legislature started by lowballing the revenue estimate, used that to clamp down on appropriations and now want to turn that into a bigger majority while locking in their under investment. They hope the voters will give it to them and not notice that most of us will get a little and a few of us will get a lot.

Example No. 1: Because they set the reimbursement level for folks residing in assisted living or nursing home situations about $300 per month below what it actually costs, these facilities are restricting access or in some cases shutting down entirely. Part of the reason this is happening is because the facilities are understaffed and that is because while many of their jobs are hard and require skills people are hard to recruit when their pay isn’t competitive.

Example No. 2: while not unique to Montana, our public school systems are also having a hard time retaining and recruiting people to fill positions across the board. Again, the reason goes to lack of legislative support aggravated by diversion of public funds to private schools. Montana can probably get away with having our pay scales some lower than the national average because we are a nicer place to live than Hoboken, New Jersey, but we can’t get by with being dead last.

Example No. 3: I hear a lot from legislative candidates claiming to be for law and order. While they seem prepared to insert the law into parts of life that really aren’t any of the government’s business and throw people into jail, often because they are bad people that should be locked up, paying for it has proven elusive. The folks tasked with operating the state’s prison system are demonstrably understaffed, underpaid, and overworked to the point that some seem to be contemplating mutiny, or just quitting.

There is a game I played in my much younger days. In that game 3 strikes meant you were out, 3 outs meant your side was retired. Its time to retire any would-be legislator who goes with this tax cut plan instead of funding our public obligations.

Richard Parks

Gardiner