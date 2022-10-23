Letter to the editor: Montana Republicans aren't boring

Montana used to elect boring Democrats. Guys like Mansfield, Tester, Bullock and Schweitzer might be considered statesmen, but they’re not particularly interesting.

However, Montana is electing Republicans these days. Many are carpetbaggers, but these guys step up and display some real Montana gusto. Our governor Greg Gianforte is a prime example. He’s from California but takes no guff. When confronted by a reporter asking questions he didn’t like, he grabbed the guy by the neck and body slammed him.

Congressman Matt Rosendale’s from Maryland, but when questioned by unemployed Butte workers, he dashed off several profanities, told them all to get a job and then flipped them off. That showed some Montana pluck.

AG, Austen Knudsen showed some Montana zeal by dismissing local charges against individuals and businesses caught violating COVID laws. He then sent Highway Patrol officers to threaten and intimidate hospital physicians who wouldn’t prescribe Invermectin to a COVID patient.

Republicans in the Montana legislature last year all showed their Montana mettle by snubbing Democratic demands to mask up. After all, it’s only the Kung Flu. State Auditor Troy Downing, a Californian, showed his gusto by thumbing his nose at our Montana hunting laws. Even our head of Public Schools, Elsie Arntzen, demonstrated some Montana style when she blew right by a school bus stopped and unloading kids. Keep electing Republicans folks, they show us how real Montana politicians can perform.

Leo Barsanti

Billings