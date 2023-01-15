Letter to the editor: Montana should be proud of Rosendale

The recent debates on the floor of the United States House of Representatives were an eye opener for many. The fact is these types of debates are necessary for a functioning Republic. The reality for the past several years, these discussions/debates have not been taking place.

A few strong patriots stood for the American people, simply seeking a more responsible government. The proposed reforms are a common sense approach to a more fiscally responsible government. A list of a few: 1. Single subject legislation with a broader ability to amend on the floor. 2. All bills require a 72- hour period for review prior to voting. 3. Spending restrictions and a commitment to work toward a balanced budget. 4. Special separate committees to look into departmental abuses.

Montana needs to be proud of U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale for helping restore true legislative order to the 'People's House.' Who would have thought, 20 members of Congress with strong convictions and legitimate concerns could change the course of history.

Lana Tibbetts

Terry and

Craig Steinbeisser

Sidney