Letter to the editor: Montana should not adopt rank-choice voting

I'm responding to an article by Bob Brown and Marc Racicot where they propose a reform to our primary voting system that's known as "Ranked Choice voting." They say it's based on "improving democracy with more democracy." That's like saying Biden's "Inflation Reduction Act" was meant to reduce inflation instead of truthfully saying it was a climate control bill.

These two RINOs quote Teddy Roosevelt, but what they don't reveal is that Roosevelt, along with presidents Taft and Wilson, brought in the progressive form of government that gave us the 17th Amendment, ratified in 1913, which changed the way senators were chosen and took away the state's ability to control the federal government.

We now directly elect our senators instead of state legislatures appointing them. This act alone destroyed the 10th Amendment. They also gave us the 16th Amendment, the Federal Income Tax in 1913, to pay the interest on borrowed money. Now they want to dilute our ability to pick our primary candidates by ranking them in order of preference from first, second, third, and so on. This will be confusing and hard to understand especially for the majority of uninformed voters. It will be expensive to implement because of the special computer system needed or it will entail labor intensive hand counts plus unknown amounts of training for the people running the elections.

This is a George Soros ploy where they try to control our elections and lie to us about their real intentions.

Patrick Prescott

Glendive