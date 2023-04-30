Montana taxes military retirement pay in lockstep with some of the worst states in the nation in regards to taxation. I believe Montana should relieve taxation on retired military pay for its veterans.

Thirty-three states do not tax military retirement pay. Montana is one of only seven states that fully taxes military pay. This does not reflect Montana's values. Nine states tax military retirement benefits, but only partially. These states include Colorado, Delaware, Idaho, Kentucky, Maryland, New Mexico, Oregon, South Carolina and West Virginia. The District of Columbia also taxes military benefits partially.

Seven states tax military retirement pay fully and offer little to no tax benefits for retirement income: California, Georgia, Montana, Rhode Island, Utah, Vermont, and Virginia. Please work towards changing this.

Duane Ziegler,

MAJ, US Army (ret)

Miles City