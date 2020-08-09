Letter to the editor: Montana suffering from Bullock's games

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Even as a relatively new Montanan, I take pride in contributing to my community and working hard to create a good home for my family, like all of my neighbors and friends.

For Gov. Bullock to take away what so many of my neighbors worked so hard for is sad. Bullock has played political games with our livelihoods during the coronavirus pandemic and now our communities are suffering the consequences. Like so many of his colleagues in local & state governments around the nation, he forced businesses he deemed “nonessential” to shut down. His abuse of power forced hard working Montana families to rely on government handouts.

Even after Montana was given $1.25 billion to protect small businesses and hard-working people, Bullock has distributed only 7% to the people of Montana. Is he waiting to distribute that relief until days before the election?

While Bullock continues to sit on this relief that he promised to deliver to Montanans “quickly,” more small businesses will go out of business and jobs will be lost. Montanans will continue to suffer as long as politicians use taxpayers’ money for political benefit.

Leigh Verrill-Rhys

Billings

