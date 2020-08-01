Letter to the editor: MontanaFair will increase risk

I feel our community is in extreme jeopardy if they go through with MontanaFair lasting 17 days. I feel the county commissioners are not representing the best interest of Yellowstone County, or Montana, for that matter.

It was reported that only 3,000 people would be able to attend the fair at a time. But do the math. That is roughly 51,000 individuals who could potentially spread the COVID-19 virus. Individuals who are carrying the virus showing no signs could put thousands of people in jeopardy of contracting the virus. Let's think about our children, businesses and our elderly. We want our schools to start and our businesses to stay open.