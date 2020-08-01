You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor: MontanaFair will increase risk

Letter to the editor: MontanaFair will increase risk

{{featured_button_text}}

I feel our community is in extreme jeopardy if they go through with MontanaFair lasting 17 days. I feel the county commissioners are not representing the best interest of Yellowstone County, or Montana, for that matter.

It was reported that only 3,000 people would be able to attend the fair at a time. But do the math. That is roughly 51,000 individuals who could potentially spread the COVID-19 virus. Individuals who are carrying the virus showing no signs could put thousands of people in jeopardy of contracting the virus. Let's think about our children, businesses and our elderly. We want our schools to start and our businesses to stay open.

Please, Yellowstone County, do the right thing and reduce the number of days or cancel MontanaFair this year. It's only one year. Let's do our part and protect our community and our state.

Suzanne Damjanovich

Billings

5
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News