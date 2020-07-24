Letter to the editor: Montanans can’t trust Bullock

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Steve Bullock vehemently denied that he would ever run for Senate, saying that he had no interest. That stopped the day Sen. Chuck Schumer and President Obama came knocking on his door, telling him he had to run to help out the Democratic Party.

Montana needs someone in Washington who holds Montanans’ interests and values first. Not someone who has been coerced to run for office solely for the purpose of helping out the Democratic Party. The Democratic Party currently stands for the defunding of police, open borders, sanctuary status, removing the First and Second Amendments to our Constitution, higher taxes, abortions available through full term. Bullock, in the Senate will be helping out the Democrat Party on all these policies. Bullock says he wants to “make Washington work more like Montana.” What he is really working for, is to make Montana work more like California.

Bullock’s actions show we can trust him to help out the Democratic Party, but we are not Californians, we are Montanans. Montanans can’t trust Bullock to put Montana or America First.

Sen. Steve Daines has shown he is relentless in fighting for Montana values. Daines has a long history of job creation and kick starting our economy, and that’s exactly what he’ll continue to do.