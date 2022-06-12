Letter to the editor: Montanans can think for themselves

Mark Racicot, Bob Brown, and Gary Buchanan have always been good at telling Montanan’s what to think. They’ve teamed together to push Gary’s “Independent” campaign for Rep. Rosendale’s U.S. House seat. Now they are at it again, telling us what to think. They fail to consider that the vast majority of Montanans, specifically rural Montanans, are fiercely independent and have been thinking for themselves for generations.

Racicot’s letter to Ronna McDaniel had the appearance of a wish list belonging to the Democrat party, the party of Joe Biden. Mark, simple as you may think our values are, we never left them, nor did we ever stop seeing the best in our neighbors. Seems you three are the only ones wanting to be “somebody.” We know who we are, we are Montanans, and we know when someone is “piddling on our leg.”

Take the oil embargo Biden placed on Montana and the rest of the nation his first days in office. Take the inflation spiral that began as soon as he stepped into office, the open Southern border, the emergency drug crisis within our native population, the illicit $30 million per day made by Mexican drug cartels trafficking humans. We get the picture, Mark, Bob, and Gary.

For “a return to simpler times,” like the four years prior to Biden, we are going to become fierce participants in our local politics. We are going to keep Montana our Montana, and we pray the rest of the states watch and follow suit.

Wm. C. Ramage

Ryegate

