Letter to the editor: Montanans can't survive solely with electric cars

I can’t help but doubt the numbers of people who are in support of the proposed Build Back Better plan. This bill contains the absolute abolishment of fossil fuels. In larger cities, electric cars could make sense to help curb pollution. But not here in Montana where with few exceptions we travel several miles in a day just to go to work. Through my job as a construction superintendent working out-of-town projects, I’ve traveled almost 34,000 miles in just 14 months. This isn’t commuting back and forth to Billings every day either as the farther from home it makes no sense to travel back and forth through the week. Electric powered vehicles are not feasible at this time in my line of work.