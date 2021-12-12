Letter to the editor: Montanans can't survive solely with electric cars

I can’t help but doubt the numbers of people who are in support of the proposed Build Back Better plan. This bill contains the absolute abolishment of fossil fuels. In larger cities, electric cars could make sense to help curb pollution. But not here in Montana where with few exceptions we travel several miles in a day just to go to work. Through my job as a construction superintendent working out-of-town projects, I’ve traveled almost 34,000 miles in just 14 months. This isn’t commuting back and forth to Billings every day either as the farther from home it makes no sense to travel back and forth through the week. Electric powered vehicles are not feasible at this time in my line of work.
Secondly, it pertains to everyone who owns or is in the process of buying a car or truck. New trucks can cost as much as $80,000. Who’s going to bear the cost of the personal loss of the consumer who buy new cars or trucks in good faith when the government shuts down the fossil fuel industry? The rising cost of fuel has a direct cost for the food on our table, and just about every consumable product that we buy. Perhaps an educational form for the ill-informed should be instituted. The coveted cell phone, laptop, plastic container and just about everything that is made and bought is made with fossil fuels.
Lyle Albrecht
Huntley