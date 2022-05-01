Letter to the editor: Montanans need Penny Ronning in Congress

A congressional representative’s role is to listen to the concerns of their constituents, carry them forward when possible, and send representation to important regional and statewide meetings. The current political divide is so deep our lone congressman feels it’s OK to totally ignore Montanans with different, but important insights into the challenges our state and country face. Even if those Montanans are subject area experts and/or represent a significant constituency. Montana Partnership to End Childhood Hunger, a 13-year-old statewide coalition of government and private organizations working on food security, invited Congressman Rosendale to the 2022 annual partner gathering several times. But received no response.

He doesn’t need to do what each constituent suggests, but he does need to hear them out. And his responses need to be deeper than party rhetoric.

Penny Ronning will give respectful attention to all constituents’ concerns; regardless of party affiliation or discussion topic. Ms. Ronning was an outstanding Billings City Council representative. Whenever constituents contacted her about challenges with neighbors, the city, etc., Penny dug into the data and worked to resolve the impasse. She attended government agency meetings, nonprofit coalition meetings and more to educate herself about various subjects so that she could better represent her constituents. I know Ms. Ronning will bring the same work ethic and accountability to Congress. I count on her honestly listen to all Montanans, research their concerns, and act accordingly.

Virginia Mermel

Billings

