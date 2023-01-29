Letter to the editor: Montana's Constitution is the voice of its citizens

I am the author of Montana’s statewide history textbook, "Montana: Stories of the Land." My favorite chapter of this book — the one most inspiring to study — was the chapter on the Montana Constitution.

Our Constitution was crafted by a statewide, nonpartisan group of citizens spanning all ages, political values, spiritual beliefs, fields of employment, and life experiences. They labored hard and intelligently to define a strong vision for future generations of Montanans, and to define the role of government in protecting and promoting a state that works as well as possible for the greatest number of Montanans as possible.

After all 100 delegates signed the Constitution, many of them fanned out across the state in twos — liberals with conservatives, 20-somethings with 60-somethings — in their own cars and on their own time to explain the document to the public and answer questions. It was hotly debated, of course, and Montanans ratified the Constitution in 1972.

Have you read it? It’s an amazing document, with citizen protections and limits on government and a clear stance on protecting the Montana we all love. Our Constitution has been used by emerging nations all over the world as an example of how to establish a successful democracy.

The current Legislature, three weeks into session, has proposed 54 amendments to our Constitution, almost twice as many amendments as it has seen in its entire history. To me, this is like square dancing with Grandma’s china on your head. It’s disrespectful to our heritage, it endangers much of what we love about Montana, and it treats a great treasure like a legislator’s plaything.

Constitutions are living documents, and need periodic updating. The appropriate way to amend our Constitution is through the same avenue it was adopted: By voter referendum. Call it a “socialist rag” if you will; it is the voice of the citizens, by the citizens, and for the citizens. If we hand over the future of our Constitution to politicians, we will be forever sorry.

Krys Holmes

Helena