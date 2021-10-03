Letter to the editor: Montana's new wolf hunts are barbaric

As the world deteriorates ecologically and socially, unfolding before our eyes in Montana's new wolf "hunts" is a march of barbarism and contempt for life. The kill having been authorized after Montana's own Democratic Sen. Jon Tester supported the state determining what it does with wolves, it has begun, with a mother wolf and two wolf pups of Yellowstone's Junction Butte Pack already destroyed. Bumper stickers expressing the callous nature of the killers brazenly show two wolves in a rifle scope's cross-hairs, with the caption "Smoke a Pack a Day." Let's not be lulled into construing such vileness as mere differences in values.

Such acts steal another's right to life, allowing the thief to believe themself a great hunter for having "taken" the wolf. Nevermind that the splendor of that wolf is snuffed out, and never mind that it was done in defiance of fair chase hunting ethics. There is nothing potent or masculine in this. Nothing indicative of a brave or great white hunter.