Letter to the editor: More government from party of 'less government'

Is it not enough that they control our House, Senate, and governor’s seat? They now want total political appointment of judges and 10% of all state jobs? If we voted “more jobs, less government,“ did that mean “more jobs for political pals, and less service for people?“ How can the party of “less government“ dictate who can vote and what you can smoke?; force you to pay and burn coal and smother solar; glorify guns and traps and withhold funds from facemasks?; pick what women shall wear and choose who will get health care?; unveil the sex you must be in this land of the free if you are not religious like thee?