Letter to the editor: More government from party of 'less government'

Is it not enough that they control our House, Senate, and governor’s seat? They now want total political appointment of judges and 10% of all state jobs? If we voted “more jobs, less government,“ did that mean “more jobs for political pals, and less service for people?“ How can the party of “less government“ dictate who can vote and what you can smoke?; force you to pay and burn coal and smother solar; glorify guns and traps and withhold funds from facemasks?; pick what women shall wear and choose who will get health care?; unveil the sex you must be in this land of the free if you are not religious like thee?
How can the Gianfortes of the world siphon millions in tax credits from public school children to create private schools in their own image? How can they value the almighty tax cut over childcare and preschool, mental health and basic human services? How can they? Because we let them. We voted them in. Now tell them what your vote means. Call 406-444-4800 or visit leg.mt.gov.
Karen Moses
Billings